Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Confirm They're Back Together

The heart wants what it wants.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd went their separate ways roughly five years ago, but it looks like their feelings for each other never really went away. Recently, they decided to give their romance another chance, this time with a bit more wisdom and life experience. In a sweet clip, the two of them are seen standing onstage at a concert when she pulls him in for a kiss. Hopefully, there will be a happier ending this time around for the fan-favorite couple, who've been rumored to have rekindled their relationship for months now.

For those who don't recall, Coi and Trippie didn't exactly have a clean break back in 2019. He addressed their messy split on his track "Leray," which appears on his mixtape A Love Letter to You 4. "It was love at first sight and misery after two months/ Always feeling f**ked up either by love or no love," he confesses in the emotional song.

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Share Sweet Moment Onstage

Coi didn't take kindly to the song at first, telling No Jumper at the time that she feared he was using her name for clicks. On the other hand, she praised Trippie for his ability to express himself through music. “At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f**k, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music," she explained. “Just like me, I’mma put my feelings in a song and my emotions in a song and he does it very well, and that’s one thing I gotta give to him."