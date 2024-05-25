Coi Leray Explores The Ups & Downs Of Love On "Lemon Cars" EP

Coi Leray is someone who is always looking to work on her versatility. Whether it be exploring R&B, rap, or even pop, the Massachusetts is the definition of a true multi-hyphenate. Coi Leray is showcasing that once again on her latest EP Lemon Cars. The 27-year-old announced the Mike WiLL Made-It joint project a few weeks ago over social media and she mentioned that she was going to be ushering in a new era for 2024. "It’s feeling good for yourself; looking in the mirror and just loving yourself. 2024 is going to be my grown and sexy era," according to HipHopDX. "I’m taking over this year. I’ve got so much new music and a whole new side of me to get to know."

She is definitely committing to that across this six-song effort. Across the project, Coi is exploring the different sides of love, breakups, and promiscuity. For example, on the opener and one of three singles, "Lemon Cars," she talks about the latter and living for the nightlife. "We Time" sees Coi deeply in love and probably at her most vulnerable. "I need we time, take your sweet time / You and me time, show me that you mine / I need we time, take your sweet time / You and me time, show you what it's like."

Listen To Lemon Cars By Coi Leray

On top of switching up the topics, Coi is also performing over severely different instrumentals to match the vibes she is delivering. For instance, on "Coke Bottle Baby" with Skilla Baby, which is all about flexing her body, the duo raps over a strip club-ready trap beat. Coi fans should enjoy this offering, as it definitely sees her take a more mature angle on topics. All the while, she is bringing some interesting production choices with the help of frequent collaborator Mike WiLL.

What are your thoughts on Lemon Cars by Coi Leray? Which track do you think is the best and why? Is this her strongest EP to date? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Coi Leray. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Lemon Cars Tracklist:

Lemon Cars Can't Come Back We Time Wanna Come Thru with Mike WiLL Made-It Coke Bottle Body with Skilla Baby Poster Girl

