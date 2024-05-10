Coi Leray Previews Mike WiLL Made-It-Produced EP With Title Track "Lemon Cars"

About 24 hours ago, Massachusetts rapper and singer Coi Leray was going a little viral after The Neighborhood Talk shared a video of her showing off her stripper moves. It turns out that it was a music video shoot for a new single. The track is called "Lemon Drop," and it is the title track for a new collaborative EP between Coi Leray and a famous producer. She has worked with some of the very best, and in this case it is Mike WiLL Made-It.

According to Rap-Up, the project will be executive produced by the Marietta, Georgia native. Additionally, the new offering, which will follow-up another Coi Leray, Blue Moon, will drop on May 24. There is a strong possibility that the singles "Wanna Come Thru" and "Can't Come Back," will make the cut too. "Lemon Cars," sees Leray lay down some auto-tuned singing over a dreamy instrumental about being a party girl.

Read More: Dawn Robinson Net Worth 2024: What Is The En Vouge Singer Worth?

Listen To "Lemon Cars" By Coi Leray

"She just going on and on and on / Pour after pour, two times, it gets more intense." On top of the fun fact we mentioned at the beginning, there is another one that die-hards might enjoy. If you happened to check out the music video for "Can't Come Back" a few weeks ago, Leray actually teased some of "Lemon Cars" in the first few seconds. Be sure to stream the new single from Coi with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Lemon Cars" by Coi Leray? Is this one of her stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for her upcoming collaborative EP with Mike WiLL Made-It, Lemon Cars, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Coi Leray and Mike WiLL Made-It. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lemon cars (Cars, cars)

The sun is up (Sun, sun)

She prolong 'til she give it up (Up, up)

Splittin' bars (Bars, oh) at the bar (Bar)

She don't know (Know), when she'll erupt (Uh)

Read More: Erica Banks Thirsts Over 50 Cent And Fans Don't Blame Her

[Via]