Coi Leray Is Done Playing Games On "Can't Come Back"

Coi Leray gets a lot of hate overall in the music industry. Many feel she does not deserve to be a star, or they feel she just lacks talent. However, she has still become a popular figure in hip-hop and R&B regardless. "Baby Don't Hurt Me," "Players," and "Self Love," have all become massive tracks for Coi Leray and "Can't Come Back" can hopefully be another one for her.

The Boston, Massachusetts rapper and singer hinted at this song dropping yesterday with sudsy thirst trap on Instagram. "No filter. New music @ midnight 🎵," she wrote to her followers. "Can't Come Back" sees Coi take on a more subdued delivery as she sings with resentment. That hatred stems from past love interests wasting her time.

Listen To "Can't Come Back" By Coi Leray

"Only wanna call on the late night (What else?) / Don't match my vibe (Yeah) / Can't really tell if you're mine (Come on) / Hate it when you switch sides (Woo)." The beat is extremely wavy and lowkey and Leray tries a unique cadence on the chorus, almost adopting a whispery delivery. Maybe this new style will be put her name change in motion? Regardless, be sure to check out the new track and watch out for the music video debuting at 1:00 p.m.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Can't Come Back" by Coi Leray? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you like her experimenting with a different cadence and flow? What is your favorite part of the song and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Coi Leray. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

The love has turned to hate, it's getting worse (Yeah)

It's alright 'cause you live and then you learn

Tables won't always turn (Yeah)

Just go ahead, let that b**** burn, yeah (Let's go)

Let the fire burn (Yeah)

Hit 'em where it hurts

