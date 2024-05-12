Coi Leray Drops A Steamy & Soaked Thirst Trap On A Boat With Her Friends

Coi Leray really knows how to take advantage of lust, and what better way to do so than on a boat trip with your friends? Moreover, she posted a new thirst trap on her Instagram Story with some twerking clips, ocean views, and what seems like an overall good time riding waves. The Massachusetts rapper has a lot to look forward to for the rest of 2024, and it's at least heartening to see her take some time to just have fun and not have to tie a promo single or partnership to it. Whether or not you like what you see, she certainly does, and she's never indicated that she cares about anything other than her own satisfaction online.

However, as hinted at before, Coi Leray also knows well how to have her fun, show it off for the 'Gram, and get some streams off of it, too. For example, she recently previewed the title track to her Mike WiLL Made-It-produced EP, Lemon Cars, with some pole dancing, which certainly caught people's eyes. The release of COI last year suggested that maybe things would be more quiet on the release front for 2024, but that's proving to be a miscalculation. Either way, there's probably going to be even more in store considering this prolific run as of late.

Coi Leray's Latest IG Thirst Trap

Sadly, all these updates also coincided with some unfortunate family rifts concerning Coi Leray's father, Benzino. "It's unfortunate," he said of their estranged relationship, which stemmed in large part from his controversial R. Kelly comments, on the We In Miami podcast. "But, you know, we don't communicate too much. The whole thing is surreal to me... I'm a smart guy, but I can't figure this one out... Coi is a young lady, she independent. This young generation, they don't want their parents interfering with their lives, man."

"I have to learn to adapt to that and respect that," Benzino said of his daughter Coi Leray. "It just ain't Coi, it's a lot of my daughters. It's hard for guys like me to have daughters and try to figure it out. Not the easiest thing... I was the hero. My daughter looked up to me her whole life."

