Coi Leray Drops A Steamy & Soaked Thirst Trap On A Boat With Her Friends

BYGabriel Bras Nevares732 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Birthday Celebration Hosted By Metro Boomin &amp; Friends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Coi Leray attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Coi Leray's got new music to look forward to and celebrate for the year, and she's not shying away from cheeky promo tactics.

Coi Leray really knows how to take advantage of lust, and what better way to do so than on a boat trip with your friends? Moreover, she posted a new thirst trap on her Instagram Story with some twerking clips, ocean views, and what seems like an overall good time riding waves. The Massachusetts rapper has a lot to look forward to for the rest of 2024, and it's at least heartening to see her take some time to just have fun and not have to tie a promo single or partnership to it. Whether or not you like what you see, she certainly does, and she's never indicated that she cares about anything other than her own satisfaction online.

However, as hinted at before, Coi Leray also knows well how to have her fun, show it off for the 'Gram, and get some streams off of it, too. For example, she recently previewed the title track to her Mike WiLL Made-It-produced EP, Lemon Cars, with some pole dancing, which certainly caught people's eyes. The release of COI last year suggested that maybe things would be more quiet on the release front for 2024, but that's proving to be a miscalculation. Either way, there's probably going to be even more in store considering this prolific run as of late.

Read More: Coi Leray Claims To Be The Female Version Of Lil Uzi Vert

Coi Leray's Latest IG Thirst Trap

Sadly, all these updates also coincided with some unfortunate family rifts concerning Coi Leray's father, Benzino. "It's unfortunate," he said of their estranged relationship, which stemmed in large part from his controversial R. Kelly comments, on the We In Miami podcast. "But, you know, we don't communicate too much. The whole thing is surreal to me... I'm a smart guy, but I can't figure this one out... Coi is a young lady, she independent. This young generation, they don't want their parents interfering with their lives, man."

"I have to learn to adapt to that and respect that," Benzino said of his daughter Coi Leray. "It just ain't Coi, it's a lot of my daughters. It's hard for guys like me to have daughters and try to figure it out. Not the easiest thing... I was the hero. My daughter looked up to me her whole life."

Read More: Coi Leray Resolved Nicki Minaj Beef In Private, She Claims

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Amber Rose Behind The Scenes of Cover Shoot For Hip-Hop WeeklyStreetwearBenzino Admits He Doesn't Talk To Daughter Coi Leray Anymore2.7K
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-HopStreetwearCoi Leray Struts In The Snow While Dancing To New Song Preview: Watch1.6K
Future Birthday Celebration Hosted By Metro Boomin &amp; FriendsStreetwearCoi Leray's Twerking Prowess Makes Fans "Wanna Come Thru"3.4K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsStreetwearCoi Leray Goes Bare For Social Media Thirst Trap After Eminem Diss47.5K