Benzino Admits He Doesn't Talk To Daughter Coi Leray Anymore

Benzino's career has been defined by difficult relationships. He rose to fame by picking a fight with Eminem in the 2000s, and the men continue to take shots at each other two decades later. The more tragic relationship, however, has been between Benzino and his daughter, Coi Leray. Leray has put together a successful rap career, but she's been in a constant push-and-pull in terms of where she stands with her father. She recently claimed to have disowned Benzino after he made controversial comments about R Kelly.

Leray's announcement was made via X (formerly Twitter) on May 1. She made it crystal clear that she will no longer have Benzino in her life. Fans may have interpreted the tweet as an impulsive response, but the latter confirmed it when he appeared on the We In Miami pod. Ironically, We In Miami is the same pod on which Benzino made his initial R Kelly comments.

Benzino Is Trying To Respect His Daughter's Wishes

The host asked the former Source editor where he was at with his daughter, and he was brutally honest. "It's unfortunate," he noted. "But, you know, we don't communicate too much. The whole thing is surreal to me... I'm a smart guy but I can't figure this one out." Benzino went on to interpret Leray's side of the story, and posit a reason why she has decided to go silent. "Coi is a young lady, she independent," he explained. This young generation, they don't want their parents interfering with their lives man."

Benzino's account became even more heartbreaking when he revealed that he's on the outs with some of his other kids as well. "I have to learn to adapt to that and respect that," he added. "It just ain't Coi, it's a lot of my daughters. It's hard for guys like me to have daughters and try to figure it out. Not the easiest thing."

Benzino claimed that his closeness with Coi Leray was compromised when she became a popular rapper. "I was the hero," he asserted. "My daughter looked up to me her whole life" Benzino told the host that he hopes it's merely a phase, and that him and Leray are able to repair their relationship at some point in the future. Leray has meanwhile gotten attention for the wrong reasons on X. She recently tweeted that she was the female version of Lil Uzi Vert, and the hip-hop community let her know that wasn't the case.

