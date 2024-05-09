Coi Leray Announces New Mike WiLL Made-It Produced EP "Lemon Cars"

BYLavender Alexandria97 Views
People's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Coi Leray at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The project is arriving later this month.

Coi Leray has been busy recently. It's been less than a year since she released her second studio album Coi. The project came on the back of the smash hit "Players" but that wasn't able to carry it to a strong sales debut. Coi faced quite a bit of mockery online from fans taking aim at the album's low sales totals and negative reviews. That's probably why she moved on from the record so quickly, dropping the 5-track Blue Moon EP just a few months later.

Now she's returning to the short format with a new project called Lemon Cars. She took to Instagram to announce the new collection of songs and share some details on what it is and when fans can hear it. The EP is being helmed by Mike WiLL Made-It on production and it won't be long before fans can hear the project in full. The release date is in just two weeks, with the project dropping on May 24. The album cover unsurprisingly features Coi posing in front of a fittingly yellow car. Check out the full announcement post she shared below.

Coi Leray's New EP Arrives Later This Month

Likely because of all the hate she gets online, Coi has comments limited on her new post. But even that didn't prevent a few followers from sneaking in jokes on the post. "I’m not gone listen but I still love you" one of the top comments on the post jokes. Earlier this year, Coi teamed up with Mike WiLL Made-It for a new song called "Wanna Come Thru." While she hasn't officially shared the tracklist for her upcoming EP fans are expecting to see the song make the cut.

What do you think of Coi Leray announcing a second new EP less than a year after dropping her last studio album? Are you looking forward to the release of Lemon Cars later this month? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
