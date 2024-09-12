Trippie Redd Reveals How He And Coi Leray Got Back Together

Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Trippie Redd and Coi Leray attend the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” at TIFF on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)
Trippie Redd and Coi Leray are going strong once again.

Last month, Trippie Redd and Coi Leray revealed that they're back together following a contentious 2019 breakup. The split even inspired Trippie's fan-favorite track "Leray," which appears on his mixtape A Love Letter to You 4. On it, he detailed the ups and downs of their relationship and some of the reasons they decided to go their separate ways.

Now, during a recent chat with TMZ at a party for his new clothing, he explained how the reunion actually came about. According to him, it was as simple as reaching out. “You know [I reached out and said I missed her]. [We were on the low for] a little while – we just been talking. That’s my boo," he told the outlet. Trippie then revealed whether or not they have any music collaborations coming up.

Trippie Redd Recalls Telling Coi Leray He Missed Her

“It’s coming," he said. While things clearly didn't work out for Trippie and Coi the first time around, fans are hopeful that this time will be different. After all, they're both older and wiser now, and it doesn't appear as though any love was lost throughout their time apart. During a 2020 interview with No Jumper, Coi admitted that she always felt like they were soulmates, despite their relationship starting at the wrong time in their lives.

“I met Trippie when he was like 19 and I was 21. We were just both young,” she described. “I’m an up-and-coming female artist, I had a lot going on, I had a big team. And he had a lot going on at the time, too... I just feel like it was not the right time for us, but I always feel like we were made for each other.” What do you think of Trippie Redd and Coi Leray getting back together after breaking up years ago? What about him admitting that they were dating on the low for a while? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

