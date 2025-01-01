Coi Leray Reveals She & Trippie Redd Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Coi Leray will officially become a mother in 2025.

Coi Leray is officially expecting a child with Trippie Redd. She confirmed the news in a post on Instagram to kick off the new year. In doing so, she shared a series of pictures of herself showing off the baby bump as well as posing with Trippie.

"I’m a rock star mommy we ready for 2025," Leray captioned the post. Several celebrities shared congratulatory messages in the comments section, including La La Anthony, JT, Yung Miami, Kehlani, and more. Other fans joined in with positive messages as well. "Congratulations you’ve always wanted this you’re going to be the best mommy ever!!!!," one user wrote. Another added: "So excited for this bitches fenna hate on that glo up I’m tellin ya." One more joked about losing out on their chance at dating Leray: "Finna Crash Out ..This year already starting out bad…. i mean congrats."

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Trippie Redd and Coi Leray attend the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” at TIFF on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Leray and Trippie first dated for a short period back in 2019 but endured a very public breakup. Earlier this year, the two confirmed that they were back together. Speaking with TMZ in September, Trippie explained how the reunion came to be. “You know [I reached out and said I missed her]. [We were on the low for] a little while – we just been talking. That’s my boo," he told the outlet at the time.

Trippie has yet to comment on the pregnancy on social media. Check out Coi Leray's pregnancy reveal on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple on HotNewHipHop.