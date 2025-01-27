Coi Leray Sings About Being Cheated On In New Snippet Amid Trippie Redd Scandal

BY Cole Blake 672 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Coi Leray performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday October 7, 2023.
Coi Leray has social media talking after previewing a new song.

Coi Leray shared a black-and-white video of herself while previewing a new song on Instagram, this week, in which she appears to sing about infidelity. “All the times I caught you cheating,” Leray sings on the chorus. “I should have killed you but no, you have to see this.” At another point, she adds: “If this is what love is then you can keep it." The track comes amid rumors that Trippie Redd has allegedly been unfaithful in their relationship.

When The Shade Room posted the snippet on Instagram, plenty of fans shared supportive messages for Leray. "Cheating while someone is pregnant is one of the most evil things you can do," one fan remarked. Other users theorized that Leray and Trippie fabricated the entire scandal for attention. "Sometimes I be wondering if they be 'breaking up' and 'cheating' just when music drops to help promote lol," one user wrote. Another added: "Trippy laying right next to her as we speak. She done trolled us for a track yall."

Read More: Benzino's Resurfaced Cheating Advice For Trippie Redd Gets Flack From Fans Amid Coi Leray Drama

Coi Leray Reflects On Infidelity In New Song Snippet

The drama began when Trippie's ex-girlfriend, Ayleks, shared Instagram DM’s between the two of them. Leray then posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, which read: “Nothing worst than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God Bless.” Shortly afterward, she shared another person's post on X (formerly Twitter) with a similar message. It read: “Their actions clearly indicate that they don’t value you. When you notice this, take it for what it. Remember, actions speak louder than words."

The alleged cheating scandal comes as Leray and Trippie are expecting their first child together. Leray made the announcement about her pregnancy while reigning in the new year, writing on social media: "I’m a rock star mommy we ready for 2025." In the time since, she's shown off her baby bump on several occasions.

Read More: Benzino Has A Lot To Say About His Daughter Coi Leray Expecting A Baby With Trippie Redd

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF Gossip Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy 1.9K
Revolt World 2024 Music Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy 5.5K
Revolt World 2024 Relationships Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations 2.8K
Revolt World 2024 Music Trippie Redd Fuels Cheating Rumors With Somber New Song "Pretty Rose" 2.0K