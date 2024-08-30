Trippie Redd’s Tense 2023 Traffic Stop Footage Surfaces

In 2023, Trippie Redd got a citation for driving without a license.

Back in 2023, Trippie Redd and his older brother were pulled over for tinted windows when police realized that the artist didn't have a license. The duo was being followed by security, and the car was reportedly hotboxed, which put the officers on edge. As a result, the officer confronting them didn't hold back. She made it clear that she was incredibly annoyed by the situation, despite him being famous.

"They just heightened us from two to 10. I don't give a sh*t if that's your security guard or not," she explained. "I don't care if you're Drake. They cannot come to a traffic stop... So you have no license and you're driving, that's one citation. You're probably gonna be arrested but that's my discretion."

Police Officer Confronts Trippie Redd & His Brother

Fortunately, Trippie ended up with a citation, was not arrested, and kept calm throughout the entire exchange based on the footage. His brother Hunter, on the other hand, was arrested for weed found near the passenger seat and brought to a nearby jail. The footage arrives shortly after footage of Playboi Carti and Ken Carson getting pulled over surfaced online, and footage of DaniLeigh getting arrested for a DUI hit-and-run. Bodycam footage isn't the only thing that has Trippie Redd making headlines these days, however.