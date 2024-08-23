Trippie Redd, LAZER DIM 700, & VonOff1700 Collab For Cutthroat Single "Murderman"

He has us worried about what is to come on this next album.

In the mid to late 2010s, Canton, Ohio native Trippie Redd was a fresh voice for hip-hop. His blends of emo, heavy metal, pop rap, and trap brought some of the biggest songs of the decade. "Dark Knight Dummo", "Talking A Walk", "1400/ 999 Freestyle", "Topanga", and "Love Scars", are just a few. Additionally, he's done some decent work in the 2020s, especially at the start. However, the same cannot be said today and arguably over the last couple of years. For some reason, he cannot seem to recapture what made him so special at his peak. Unfortunately, the struggle for Trippie Redd continues this week too with "Murderman".

At some point, he's going to be dropping LIFE'S A TRIP 2, the sequel to his well-received debut album of the same name. If more songs like "Murderman" are what we are going to be receiving, then this LP is doomed. Honestly, though, it's already trending in that direction. "LWRW" and "LGLG" are debatably some of the most repetitive and boring singles of 2024. "Bando Kid" is definitely the most respectable and closest return to form in our eyes, however. For "Murderman", though, Trippie is working with LAZER DIM 700 and VonOff1700, two more underground names who bring an extremely murderous tone.

However, that's about all that they do here. At times, they try to sound like Playboi Carti's deep voice, including Trippie. If you haven't heard a VonOff feature or single, you are certainly in for an experience. We don't want to say any more, so check it out for yourself and see if you agree with our take.

"Murderman" - Trippie Redd, LAZER DIM 700 & VonOff1700

Quotable Lyrics: