Trippie Redd Drops Off Super Dark & Bassy Sampler With "STRIKE OUT"

Dave Blunts catches a major stray on this "LIVE LOVE LAUGH DIE" cut.

Huh, run up the bag Run up the cash, strike out on they a**, ha (Woah) I got a red bitch pouring up purple stuff Call up Dave Blunts fat a** to give me some double cups I told that b**** to get in the huttle, I told that b**** to huddle up I told that b**** stay out of my bubble, I told that b**** don't come near us

Overall, we can probably count at least seven, starting with March's "LWRW." Then, there's "Bando Kid," "LGLG," "Murderman," "H@E," "OUTTA HERE," and now "STRIKE OUT." The latter is the shortest of them all, clocking in at just 1:34. However, it may also be the most aggressive and mean in this stretch. Most of that energy comes from the bombastic production, with Trippie delivering a more subdued flow. He's also wearing his love for Playboi Carti 's music with some of his vocal inflections. The most standout moment lyrically is a pretty obvious one, as the rapper fires a stray at Dave Blunts which can be seen below. It seems that Trippie is focusing more on developing his own take on rage for this next album, so we will leave it up to y'all to share your thoughts on that decision.

Trippie Redd is an unconscious state right now, sharing single after single as of late. That's because the Canton, Ohio rapper is getting ready for his next full-length tape, LIVE LOVE LAUGH DIE. At some point, we will have a release date, but it seems Trippie is okay with feedings fans tons of samplers. There's a chance we have a massive project on our hands considering the number of songs that have been a part of this rollout.

