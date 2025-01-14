Trippie Redd Continues To Push Toward A More Rage Like Aesthetic With "OUTTA HERE"

Trippie Redd is back and ramping up his musical production once again with the release of "OUTTA HERE." To close out his 2024, the Canton, Ohio rapper and auto crooner shared "H@E." On it, the 25-year-old did his thing over a beat cut straight from the current Opium cloth. Distorted and rumbling bass with muddy 808s ring all throughout the dark track. There's a decent possibility we get a focus on the rage sound for his upcoming album which is currently being referred to as LIVE LOVE LAUGH DIE.
We previously reported that Trippie Redd was nearing a sequel to his 2018 project LIFE'S A TRIP. However, it seems that with this potential new direction is a new album name. As it stands, no one knows when this is dropping other than it coming some time in 2025. So, in the meantime, Trippie is continuing to tease toward it with another new cut, "OUTTA HERE." Like it's predecessor, this one is equally braggadocious as he raps about his expansive wealth and his love for getting high. He brings an earworm of a flow over more crisp production compared to "H@E." This time around, church organ's loom in the background of the wavy, something that still gives us a sense that he's rocking with the rage sound. See if this one's hitting for you with the link below.
"OUTTA HERE" - Trippie Redd
Quotable Lyrics:
Hit her with that wand, huh, now she under my spell, huh
Feel like James Bond, No. 9 for my smell
And my big slime, RSG, got clientele
Mansion in the dark, I'ma park and make a film
F*** her from the back, aw s***, I'm really him
I don't f*** with n****s, b****, yeah, I feel like Zim