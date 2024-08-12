Trippie Redd Continues To Tease His Next Album With "LGLG"

Trippie Redd has not been in his prime according to a lot of listeners. Obviously, a great deal of his fans are going to defend their Canton, Ohio MC star, but we can see where the former camp is coming from. His last few projects, MANSION MUSIK, A Love Letter To You 5, and Saint Michael V2, seem to have come and went. Furthermore, his collaborative record with mgk, genre : sadboy , was another disappointment thanks to its blandness. On top of that, some of his recent singles, especially "LWRW" , just feel lazy.

However, Trippie seemed to redeem himself a little bit with "Bando Kid", the follow-up to the aforementioned track. It's also the second single for the upcoming sequel LP to his debut album LIFE'S A TRIP 2. It saw the "Miss The Rage" artist lean into that heavy metal sound and the effort level was clearly raised in our opinion. Now, Trippie Redd is looking to carry that momentum into "LGLG". On this record, it feels he went back to the basics. For him, that means a catchy and repetitive chorus mixed with some dark lyricism and production. For some reason that method on "LWRW" came across as annoying, but not here. Trippie even tries his hand at interpolating Playboi Carti's deep voice, as well as Travis Scott's recent growling he's been messing with. Overall, it's a decent effort but let us know what you think below.