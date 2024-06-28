Trippie Redd Sports A Heavy Metal Aesthetic On Hellish Single "Bando Kid"

The track is intense from start to finish.

Trippie Redd is riding off the momentum from his collaborative genre : sadboy EP with fellow Ohioan mgk with "Bando Kid". Unfortunately, the wave is not all that substantial, as lot of fans were pretty disappointed in the final product. Additionally, his solo stuff as of late is not generating the same amount of hype lately, too. "LWRW" (Left Wrist Right Wrist), as well as his last three projects came and went for a lot of folks. However, Trippie Redd might be drawing some people back in with "Bando Kid".

This track, along with "LWRW" figure to make the cut for LIFE'S A TRIP 2. Yes, a sequel to his well-received debut album in 2018 is possibly coming this year. Trippie is not ready to reveal all of the important details yet, but he is certainly working toward it. In a now deleted Instagram post near the release of Saint Michael EP, the emo rapper revealed that he would be going on expedition and recording in a specific location. "Life’s a Trip 2. Every last song will be recorded on a yacht. Taking trips for this! Gotta see the world and work". On "Bando Kid" is mixing some elements of heavy metal and trap rap, making for a nonstop thrill ride. Trippie's wailing vocals over the epic guitar riffs and punchy drum kicks feel grand in scope. Overall, this one of his best offerings as of late and you should rock out with him using the link below.

Listen To "Bando Kid" By Trippie Redd

Quotable Lyrics:

Comin' from them dirty-a** trenches
We had no silver spoon, this s*** was Hell
Got rich and my friends still dead or in jail (Ahh)
You can do it to yourself or they'll do it to you (Woo)
R.I.P. to X, R.I.P. Juice (Woo)
Free Melvin, free Thug

