BabyTron Enters The "Lion's Den" With LAZER DIM 700 On New "Tronicles" Record: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
BabyTron LAZER DIM 700 Lions Den New Song New Album Tronicles StreamBabyTron LAZER DIM 700 Lions Den New Song New Album Tronicles Stream
A link-up for the new gen.

BabyTron's new album Tronicles is filled to the brim with Detroit bangers, even if its 28-track length might sour this sound as it goes on. However, he still finds plenty of opportunities to diversify the sound and provide some compelling contrasts to his usual style. If you want an example of this, look no further than the record "Lion's Den" featuring LAZER DIM 700, one of the hottest new-gen MCs working today.

The "Load Out" spitter's drowsy drawl and flat delivery might sound a bit lacking in energy at first, but it's an icy and fitting match with the tense, string-embellished, and sharp instrumental. As for BabyTron, the Death Of Slim Shady collaborator fills his verse with the deadpan deliveries, clever wordplay, aloof charisma, and detached confidence that his work before, in, and surely after Tronicles champions. It's a simple cut, a wholly unsurprising one, but a jam nonetheless.

Also, this is a big collab for LAZER DIM 700, who seems to only go up following his link-up with Denzel Curry and Bktherula on "STILL IN THE PAINT." If you haven't heard this new song "Lion's Den" yet or the album it comes from, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the official visualizer on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars from the cut, as well as the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on it or all of BabyTron's Tronicles, for that matter. As always, come back to HNHH for more of the best new hip-hop releases around the clock.

BabyTron's "Lion's Den" With LAZER DIM 700: Stream

Quotable Lyrics
All top shelf, you be lighting mids,
I ain't wrestling, do I look like The Miz?
When this beef s**t is up, f**k around and find your kids,
You think you gon' make it out of the lion's den?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
