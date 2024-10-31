Benji Blue Bills & Lazer Dim 700 Are Ready To Get Active On Load Out"

Five-year underground rapper from Georgia, Benji Blue Bills, is back with one of the fast risers in his hometown in LAZER DIM 700 for a new record. It's actually their first track together and it's called "Load Out." It arrives after an Instagram post from the former documenting their link-up. "I fw luh Lazer 👾" Blue Bills wrote about a week and a half ago. Then, yesterday, he shared a teaser of the music video for "Load Out," which is out now on YouTube.
This track also follows Benji's third solo project 500k Degrees, which dropped back in late August. As for LAZER DIM 700, he's been having a nice few weeks himself. In particular, his feature game is thriving. He was on VonOff1700's "Dead N****s" with Polo G and most recently teamed up with Denzel Curry and Bktherula on "STILL IN THE PAINT." Overall, "Load Out" is pretty standard fare from both Benji and and LAZER. It's violent and almost cynical, as well as grungy and dark. Their chemistry is there though, so for fans of each of these MC's we want to know what y'all think. Check out the single first and then leave your thoughts below in the comments.
"Load Out" - Benji Blue Bills & Lazer Dim 700
Quotable Lyrics:
Pistol be my secondary blick, I slide with stick, woah
Attachments on my loadout, check my loadout, drop in, switch, woah
Attachments on my bitch, got a brand-new a** and brand-new t**s, woah
3B, he pop out that [?] estate with two C's on his kicks, woah
Yeah, I got blue grip and a two-C fit but I’m not Crippin’, lil' woadie
I don't pop no inbox pills 'scripts, then I'ma start trippin', lil' woadie