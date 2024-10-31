Benji Blue Bills & Lazer Dim 700 Are Ready To Get Active On Load Out"

The Playboi Carti foe links with one of his up-and-coming Georgia contemporaries.

This track also follows Benji's third solo project 500k Degrees, which dropped back in late August. As for LAZER DIM 700, he's been having a nice few weeks himself. In particular, his feature game is thriving. He was on VonOff1700's "Dead N****s" with Polo G and most recently teamed up with Denzel Curry and Bktherula on "STILL IN THE PAINT." Overall, "Load Out" is pretty standard fare from both Benji and and LAZER. It's violent and almost cynical, as well as grungy and dark. Their chemistry is there though, so for fans of each of these MC's we want to know what y'all think. Check out the single first and then leave your thoughts below in the comments.

Five-year underground rapper from Georgia, Benji Blue Bills , is back with one of the fast risers in his hometown in LAZER DIM 700 for a new record. It's actually their first track together and it's called "Load Out." It arrives after an Instagram post from the former documenting their link-up. "I fw luh Lazer 👾" Blue Bills wrote about a week and a half ago. Then, yesterday, he shared a teaser of the music video for "Load Out," which is out now on YouTube.

