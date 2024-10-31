Freddie Gibbs Prepares Fans For New Album With “On The Set”

"You Only Die 1nce" drops at midnight.

Yesterday, Freddie Gibbs announced that his new project You Only Die 1nce would be dropping on Halloween night. He unveiled the project's cover art, tracklist, and a cryptic teaser on social media at the time. The teaser didn't provide fans with much insight as to what they could expect to hear on the album. The tracklist, on the other hand, managed to build a lot of anticipation. While it revealed that the project has either no features or hidden features, it also unveiled some of the producers who contributed to the album. This includes BNYX, 454, and more.

Now, Gibbs has provided his supporters with yet another exciting surprise, the final track on the album. He dropped "On The Set" today, produced by Pops & Mischa Chilak, along with a cinematic accompanying music video. The video shows him on the set of a film in which he plays a gunshot victim, spitting bars about some of the biggest losses in hip-hop and more. So far, fans in his YouTube comments section are feeling the mellow track, and can’t wait to hear what else he has on the way.

“Gibbs just don’t miss,” one listener writes. “Album of the year,” another predicts. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs' new track, "On The Set"? Are you looking forward to hearing the rest of his album You Only Die 1nce when it drops at midnight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Freddie Gibbs' Gears Up For You Only Die 1nce

Quotable Lyrics: