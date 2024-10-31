Freddie Gibbs Prepares Fans For New Album With “On The Set”

BYCaroline Fisher44 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs On The Set Cover ArtFreddie Gibbs On The Set Cover Art
"You Only Die 1nce" drops at midnight.

Yesterday, Freddie Gibbs announced that his new project You Only Die 1nce would be dropping on Halloween night. He unveiled the project's cover art, tracklist, and a cryptic teaser on social media at the time. The teaser didn't provide fans with much insight as to what they could expect to hear on the album. The tracklist, on the other hand, managed to build a lot of anticipation. While it revealed that the project has either no features or hidden features, it also unveiled some of the producers who contributed to the album. This includes BNYX, 454, and more.

Now, Gibbs has provided his supporters with yet another exciting surprise, the final track on the album. He dropped "On The Set" today, produced by Pops & Mischa Chilak, along with a cinematic accompanying music video. The video shows him on the set of a film in which he plays a gunshot victim, spitting bars about some of the biggest losses in hip-hop and more. So far, fans in his YouTube comments section are feeling the mellow track, and can’t wait to hear what else he has on the way.

“Gibbs just don’t miss,” one listener writes. “Album of the year,” another predicts. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs' new track, "On The Set"? Are you looking forward to hearing the rest of his album You Only Die 1nce when it drops at midnight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Benji Blue Bills & Lazer Dim 700 Are Ready To Get Active On Load Out"

Freddie Gibbs' Gears Up For You Only Die 1nce

Quotable Lyrics:

God damn, they done got Diddy
I used to look up to that n***a even when that n***a Pac dissed him
I wonder if he paid off Pac killers
I wish them
I wish them n****s in LA ain't never pop Biggie

Read More: Richard Milli Enlists Boldy James And Willie The Kid For Slick "Still Mergin"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...