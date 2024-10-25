Freddie Gibbs Teases New Album With An Assist From Freddy Krueger

Freddie Gibbs has employed the help of another famous Freddy to begin teasing his next release.

On Thursday, rapper Freddie Gibbs started the rollout for his upcoming album. The eyes of the iconic horror character Freddy Krueger (of Nightmare on Elm Street fame) began to appear on many billboards around Los Angeles. Above the eyes reads "Freddie's Back" and below them is a phone number that people could call. Upon calling the number, fans are greeted with a minute-long voice message from Kreuger's longtime actor on the silver screen, Robert Englund.

Krueger addresses listeners at "little rabbits," Freddie Gibbs' signature. He also makes references to Piñata, You Only Live 2wice, and $oul $old $eparately. Earlier this month, Gibbs shared a snippet of a new song on one of his many Instagram accounts, under the username "youonlydie0nce." Krueger also mentions that phrase in the message, suggesting it could be the title of Gibbs' next album. The animated clip includes a rabbit sporting a Jason Voorhees mask, knife in hand, walking down a street and past a sign that simply says "He's Back."

Freddie Gibbs Teases New Album With Help Of Freddy Krueger

Despite the recent teases, the details surrounding Freddie Gibbs' next LP are largely scarce. It would serve as the follow-up to his 2022 album, $oul $old $eparately. Since then, the Gary, Indiana native has released collaborations with Leon Thomas, CHIKA, ScHoolboy Q, KAYTRANADA & Aminé, BJ the Chicago Kid, and others. Considering the frequent references to iconic horror movie characters, Gibbs' next solo album could release as soon as Halloween.