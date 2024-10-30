Freddie Gibbs Unveils Tracklist For New Album “You Only Die 1nce” Dropping Halloween Night 

Freddie Gibbs' new project is on its way.

Freddie Gibbs fans have been waiting for a new full-length project from the rapper for some time now. Luckily, it looks like they're finally about to have their prayers answered. Earlier today, he took to social media to announce that his new album, You Only Die 1nce, drops tomorrow at midnight (November 1). He did so with a Halloween-themed trailer, which provides little insight into what listeners can expect.

Gibbs did unveil a tracklist for the project on his merch website, however, which was more than enough to build fans' anticipation. It doesn't include any features as far as fans know, but it does list production by BNYX, 454, and more. For obvious reasons, fans can't wait and are sounding off on X.

Freddie Gibbs' New Album You Only Die 1nce Drops November 1

"WE ARE EATING," one social media user writes in response to the exciting news. "This will be album of the year," another says. The announcement comes shortly after Gibbs hinted that he had something on the way with the help of Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

"Freddie's Back" a number of billboards that popped up in LA last week read. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs announcing that his new album drops tomorrow night? Are you looking forward to finally hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

You Only Die 1nce Tracklist:

Status (prod. Pops & K Notes) Cosmo Freestyle (prod. Pops, Lambo & DJ Harrison) Wolverine (prod. 454 & Pops) Brick Fees (prod. YG! Beats, Walbrook Santana & Pops) Rabbit Island (prod. Pops & Lambo) It's Your Anniversary (prod. Thurston "Thurst Mgurst" McCrea) Nobody Like You [Interlude] (prod. Pops & Mischa Chilak) Yeah Yeah (prod. Pops & Moo Latte) Steel Doors (prod. BNYX) Walk It Off (prod. 454) Ruthless (prod. Lambo) Origami (prod. BNYX) On The Set (prod. Pops & Mischa Chilak)