Freddie Gibbs Unveils Tracklist For New Album “You Only Die 1nce” Dropping Halloween Night 

BYCaroline Fisher119 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 2
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Freddie Gibbs performs at ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Freddie Gibbs' new project is on its way.

Freddie Gibbs fans have been waiting for a new full-length project from the rapper for some time now. Luckily, it looks like they're finally about to have their prayers answered. Earlier today, he took to social media to announce that his new album, You Only Die 1nce, drops tomorrow at midnight (November 1). He did so with a Halloween-themed trailer, which provides little insight into what listeners can expect.

Gibbs did unveil a tracklist for the project on his merch website, however, which was more than enough to build fans' anticipation. It doesn't include any features as far as fans know, but it does list production by BNYX, 454, and more. For obvious reasons, fans can't wait and are sounding off on X.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Teases New Album With An Assist From Freddy Krueger

Freddie Gibbs' New Album You Only Die 1nce Drops November 1

"WE ARE EATING," one social media user writes in response to the exciting news. "This will be album of the year," another says. The announcement comes shortly after Gibbs hinted that he had something on the way with the help of Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

"Freddie's Back" a number of billboards that popped up in LA last week read. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs announcing that his new album drops tomorrow night? Are you looking forward to finally hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

You Only Die 1nce Tracklist:

  1. Status (prod. Pops & K Notes)
  2. Cosmo Freestyle (prod. Pops, Lambo & DJ Harrison)
  3. Wolverine (prod. 454 & Pops)
  4. Brick Fees (prod. YG! Beats, Walbrook Santana & Pops)
  5. Rabbit Island (prod. Pops & Lambo)
  6. It's Your Anniversary (prod. Thurston "Thurst Mgurst" McCrea)
  7. Nobody Like You [Interlude] (prod. Pops & Mischa Chilak)
  8. Yeah Yeah (prod. Pops & Moo Latte)
  9. Steel Doors (prod. BNYX)
  10. Walk It Off (prod. 454)
  11. Ruthless (prod. Lambo)
  12. Origami (prod. BNYX)
  13. On The Set (prod. Pops & Mischa Chilak)

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Claps Back At Trolls Mistaking Him For A Gay Man In Viral Post

[Via][Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...