Freddie Gibbs Claps Back At Trolls Mistaking Him For A Gay Man In Viral Post

Freddie Gibbs was quick to fire back.

Freddie Gibbs fired back at trolls jokingly mistaking him for a gay man in a viral photo on social media, Sunday. In the picture, a social media influencer announces his engagement to someone resembling Gibbs. "Congrats @FreddieGibbs," one response with over 80,000 likes reads.

When Gibbs noticed the post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote back: "F*ck all yall and everybody that love yall." When a user continued to join in on the jokes in the replies, Gibbs fired back: "F*ck u b*tch." Other fans made plenty of jokes at his expense. "Thought it was Freddie Gibbs at first but was like nah they not doing dread transplants in Turkey," one user wrote. One more wrote: "I ain’t gon lie bruh. For a QUICK second…nvm. But yeah man," with a laughing emoji. "No the f*ck you didn’t," Gibbs wrote back to one user claiming to have made the mistake.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs Performs During Forbidden Fruit Festival 2024

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 01: Freddie Gibbs performs at the Forbidden Fruit Festival 2024 at Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 01, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Trolls aren't the only people Gibbs has been feuding with on social media. He's also been trading shots with Jpegmafia, who went as far as to pose for pictures with Gibbs' ex, Destini, online back in August. The two have been sending off posts about one another for years at this point.

Freddie Gibbs Addresses The Trolls

Next month, Gibbs will be performing with Madlib in honor of the 10-year anniversary of their collaborative album, Pinata. They'll be bringing along El Michels Affair, Saba, and Pink Siifu as well for the Los Angeles show. It's set to go down on October 5th at The Greek Theatre. Th original album was released back in March 2014 and debuted at number 39 on the US Billboard 200. Check out Gibbs' response to the viral post below. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.