Adam22 Claims Federal Officers Visited Him Amidst Big U Rico Case

Adam22's No Jumper podcast was mentioned several times in the recent Big U indictment, and the podcaster has tried to create distance.

Adam22 is peripheral to some messy charges. A RICO indictment was laid out last week, and notable online figures like Big U, Luce Cannon and Bricc Baby were arrested as a result. The documents for the case make repeated reference to Adam22's podcast, No Jumper, which Cannon and Bricc appeared on. This has led some to question whether the podcaster is involved with the case. And if Adam's recent IG claim is true, then federal officers also want to get to the bottom of things.

Adam22 hopped on Instagram Live to allege that feds came to his come. "The feds came knocking on my door today," he wrote. He expanded on his tense interaction with a video. "So much for being fresh if the feds watching," he quipped, quoting the 2 Chainz hit of the same name. "I made it 41 years into this life before I had involvement, conversations with federal agents," he asserted. "And when they showed up, I was wearing a red Nike tech." Adam22 teased some major developments, but he refused to expand on them. Instead, he teased revelations on his next No Jumper podcast.

Adam22 Bricc Baby Arrest

"I got a crazy update," he teased. "I'm gonna do the good, diligent podcaster thing and I'm gonna save it for tomorrow." Adam22 also hyped up "surprise guests" when it came time to explain his experience with the feds. The comment section was flooded with jokes about Adam22's cooperation with the feds. "They probably wanna hire you," one user wrote. Another posited that the podcaster has already been working with government agents. "They wanna visit their favorite employee," the user remarked. Despite this, 22 has repeatedly denied any involvement with the RICO case.

"People saying that 22 was the reason Bricc got caught up," Adam22 told Instagram users the day that Bricc Baby was arrested. "F*ck outta here. You know what I do." The podcaster insisted that he knows several people with criminal backgrounds, but is not directly involved with what they do off mic. "I do employ people from the streets," he explained. "People from the streets sometimes get caught up in federal RICO indictments [or] whatever the f*ck this sh*t is."

