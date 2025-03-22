DJ Akademiks Previews Podcast With Indie Hip-Hop Media "GOATS" DJ Vlad, Adam22 & More

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 374 Views
DJ Akademiks Podcast Hip Hop Media GOATS DJ Vlad Adam22 Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Many people might find this controversial due to criticisms of DJ Akademiks, Trap Lore Ross, and No Jumper's place in hip-hop media.

DJ Akademiks allegedly has a new interview with none other than Kanye West on the way, but before that drops, he's looking to his peers. Adam22 recently announced that he, Ak, Trap Lore Ross, Riemoh (also of No Jumper along with Adam), DJ Vlad, and Wack 100 got together for a four-hour podcast dropping this Sunday (March 23). "THE GOATS of hip hop independent media," Akademiks captioned a Twitter post with a picture of the six of them together in the recording room. "ONLY MISSING JOE BUDDEN AND SAY CHEESE (Shawn cotton). REST OF YALL KEEP WORKIN. Remember I said independent."

Of course, many hip-hop fans out there might raise their eyebrows at DJ Akademiks' proclamation due to the controversies associated with DJ Vlad, Adam22, and more. "all i see is feds," one fan commented under Ak's IG repost of his original tweet. This points to the critiques that many have launched against creators like Trap Lore Ross for what they perceive to be exploitative and dry-snitch-adjacent content around hip-hop, crime within the rap game, and Black plight. However, they all hold a massive audience, and they all operate on different and not necessarily egregious levels of that supposed spectrum of media controversy.

DJ Akademiks & Drake

At the end of the day, who knows that this crew could talk about and break down, as they have a lot of different perspectives on every hot hip-hop topic. However, when it comes to those media creators that aren't at this level, Ak is quick to defend them if he deems it fit. DJ Akademiks recently stood up for Adin Ross following some dismissive comments from Playboi Carti about Ross' disastrous livestream attempt with him.

Meanwhile, one thing that the No Jumper duo, Trap Lore Ross, Wack 100, and DJ Vlad might talk about are their individual scoops on what's going on with hip-hop. In DJ Akademiks' case, he recently previewed new music on the way from a variety of artists, namely Lil Durk, Drake, and NBA YoungBoy. We will see what this sextuplet decides to tackle in this lengthy podcast and just how much they will respond to haters scrutinizing their link-up.

