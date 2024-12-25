YouTuber Trap Lore Ross Drops Lil Durk Documentary Alleging The Rap Star Responsible For Six Deaths

Popular Youtube release four-hour documentary on Lil Durk's connection to various crimes.

U.K. YouTuber Trap Lore Ross is best known for his hip-hop-related crime documentaries highlighting Lil Durk and other rap stars such as King Von, YNW Melly, and Young Thug. On December 23, Ross released a four-hour documentary titled The Many Murders of Lil Durk. The video delves into allegations surrounding the Grammy-winning rap star and his tumultuous relationships with his hometown of Chicago. The YouTuber opened the documentary with a disclaimer, asserting that all the content was sourced from public information, including rumors, lyrics, legal documents, and personal opinions.

Lil Durk is currently in federal detainment, facing a RICO case. The rapper would be denied bond with a trial set for January 7. In the documentary, Durk is alleged to have ties to six murders: FBG Duck, FBG Cash, Lul Pab, Jaski, Oil, and Stephon Mack. Ross also explored the killing of Durk's brother, DThang, who was fatally shot in June 2021. The deaths of Jaski, Oil, and Mack were characterized as deeply personal to Durk, while FBG Duck’s killing was portrayed as more calculated and professional. Durk faces charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and using firearms in a violent crime. Durk reportedly remains in good spirits while detained.

Trap Lore Ross Claims Lil Durk Responsible For Many Murders In New Doc

The video concluded with a sobering message: “With all the self-incrimination Durk has done in 2023, it’s only a matter of time before people piece things together.” Before the latest documentary, Durk was frequently mentioned in other Chicago-related documentaries by Trap Lore Ross. The YouTuber's investigations resulted in confrontations with Chicago rappers, asking him to stop documenting the city's rap stars.