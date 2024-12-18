Lil Durk Accused Of Breaking Rules Amid Prison Stay For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Last week, a judge denied Lil Durk's bond request.

Last month, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida and hit with charges related to alleged murder-for-hire. Authorities accuse the Chicago rapper of paying various individuals to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targeted in a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Quando Rondo survived, while Lul Pab died as a result of his injuries.

Lil Durk has since pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors have asked that he remain behind bars ahead of his trial. Last week, a federal judge in LA denied his request for release on bond. "We were obviously disappointed, but will continue to fight on," his attorney Jonathan Brayman told Chicago Tribune after the ruling. "[He] remains confident and optimistic about the future. He deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support he has felt since his arrest."

Lil Durk Accused Of Abusing Prison Phone System By Making Three-Way Calls

Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Now, Law & Crime has shared a new YouTube video in which host Jesse Weber discussed the judge's ruling. Weber also went over an exhibit filed by prosecutors, per XXL, which mentions that Durk has allegedly not been following the rules at the Metropolitan Detention Center in LA. Allegedly, he's been abusing the phone system. "Despite clear instructions to not engage in three-way calls, defendant repeatedly abused the phone system at MDC to engage in such conduct," the brief alleges.

This latest update comes just a few days after Durk was linked to yet another alleged murder-for-hire. Reportedly, it concerns the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack, which authorities suspect was allegedly carried out as revenge for the 2021 murder of Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks. He's yet to be charged for this. Durk's trial is currently scheduled to begin on January 7, 2025, but is “expected to be postponed."