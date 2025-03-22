DJ Vlad Denies VladTV's Involvement In Big U & Bricc Baby RICO Arrests After Past Interviews

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 06: DJ Vlad attends Big Sean "Hall of Fame" Listening Event at 41 Broad Street on August 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Vlad spoke to Adam22 about this matter, who also denied that No Jumper has anything to do with Big U and Bricc Baby's RICO case.

The arrest of Eugene "Big U" Henley and various other individuals, including Bricc Baby, shocked the hip-hop world earlier this week. In fact, it was such a bombshell that even various rap media publications caught flack for supposedly leading to it, including VladTV. Its host DJ Vlad recently had a conversation with TMZ to comment on this case and speak on these narratives placing blame on him and other outlets. As you can imagine, he denies that he or his platform had anything to do with this arrest or RICO case over an alleged "mafia-like" enterprise, which also includes a murder allegation.

"I think in this particular case, Vlad TV doesn't have anything to do with this case," DJ Vlad remarked concerning the Big U and Bricc Baby RICO case. "Bricc Baby was a regular guest on the show. Big U had done an interview some years back, really just talking about things they had done in the far past and a life they had essentially left behind. There is no act of anything being talked about in our interviews. [...] At the end of the day, these situations happen around people that are continuing to do criminal enterprises outside of their career as an entertainer. But, if you notice, none of these cases have anything to do with interviews."

Big U RICO, Adam22 & DJ Vlad

In addition, DJ Vlad also expressed shock at the allegations against Big U, which he denied. In fact, Vlad claimed that Henley alleged he was never part of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang at the center of this RICO case. He also suggested that "snitches" and the spread of incriminating evidence on social media is what possibly led to this, not any specific media coverage. All these statements line up with Adam22's response to similar accusations, claiming that No Jumper has nothing to do with the case. The outlet's name reportedly appeared various times in the indictment due to Bricc Baby's previous work with them.

"I'm not seeing anything that says anything about stuff he did in the last two years since he's been f***ing with us," Adam22 said of Bricc Baby. "I do employ people from the streets. People from the streets sometimes get caught up in federal RICO indictments [or] whatever the f**k this s**t is. [...] We're going to be documenting this whole thing, helping them along the way. Anybody acting like this is because of No Jumper, no. No Jumper was the antidote."

