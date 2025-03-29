Adam22 Elaborates On Federal Police Visiting Him To See Big U's Cease & Desist Amid RICO Case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Adam22 previously denied No Jumper's involvement in the Big U and Bricc Baby RICO case or any criminal activity of his own.

The Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case is one of hip-hop's shocking current developments, even roping in folks like Bricc Baby who made more recent headlines for their work with Adam22's No Jumper. Many fans raised their eyebrows when the brand appeared in the indictment, and Wack 100 claimed that the feds actually arrested Adam. But the media personality clarified that his platform has nothing to do with the case, and that law enforcement never booked him. During a recent podcast appearance, the New Hampshire native explained what actually happened when federal police visited his home over this RICO case.

Neither Adam22 nor No Jumper face criminal charges, as he revealed that the only thing they wanted to see was a cease and desist that Big U previously sent to the outlet. This was due to Luce Cannon's claims on the podcast that Henley had information on the murder of Nipsey Hussle prior to its execution, a notion that Henley denied outright. Adam previously spoke on this situation to TMZ, going into more detail around the legal implications it suggests.

Adam22 Connection To Big U

"Wack got an overactive imagination, to say the least," Adam22 said of his federal run-in. "I was not picked up by the feds. But they did pay a visit to my residence. And my lawyer spoke to them. And they made it clear that I'm not in any kind of trouble right now. I'm not being investigated. But what they did want to get their hands on, which is kind of crazy, is that they wanted to see the cease and desist that we received from Big U maybe a year ago."

"And so, the feds were interested in that. Which is very interesting to us," Adam22 continued. "Because that makes us think. Like, 'Why are they curious about that?' There's nothing about that in the original indictment or criminal complaint. So, very suspicious. Really makes us wonder what the feds are investigating exactly when it comes to Big U. But as far as myself? Nah, I wasn't locked up." We will see how the Big U case develops in the near future.

