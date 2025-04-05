Luce Cannon & Bricc Baby Reveal They Are Cellmates Amid Big U RICO Case

The Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case became a bombshell in not just street and hip-hop culture, but also in its media spaces thanks to the arrests of Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon. For those unaware, they both allegedly made comments on the No Jumper platform that supposedly connect to the federal indictment against the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips, presumably in addition to other alleged crimes in that filing. For example, Cannon alleged that Big U knew about the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle before it happened. Regardless, both men are now reportedly cellmates in a Los Angeles detention facility, as a phone call between Cannon and his partner revealed, on which Baby also chimed in.

Furthermore, this at least means Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon support each other through this process and have each other's backs. It seems like they suggested they allegedly coordinated this link-up, although that's just a speculative interpretation from some fans that folks should take with a grain of salt. As for their role in the Big U and Rollin' 60s RICO case at large, things still remain unclear at press time.

When Is Big U's Trial?

What we do know, according to Adam22, is that federal police wanted to see Big U's cease and desist to No Jumper over Luce Cannon's Nipsey Hussle comments. Henley denied any prior knowledge or involvement concerning the murder, and law enforcement even visited Adam's home to obtain this cease and desist. Still, as of writing this article, we don't know whether or not this will be a big part of the RICO case or if they will focus on other allegations. After all, the process of building a case and following threads leads to many dead ends, and prosecutors and police must rule out many possibilities.