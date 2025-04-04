Big U RICO Case: The Murder Allegations Involving Rayshawn Williams

There are several disturbing elements in the federal case against Eugene "Big U" Henley that have stunned both Hip Hop and the streets of Los Angeles. Once dubbed the “Godfather of Hip Hop,” Big U recently turned himself in following news of a sweeping RICO case involving more than a dozen defendants. His legacy in the culture has been well-documented—from managing Kurupt to mentoring Nipsey Hussle during the late rapper’s formative years. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office now contends that Big U used his power and influence to allegedly enact violence and intimidation, among a wide array of federal charges.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, the 43-count indictment outlines an alleged criminal enterprise involving tax fraud, the embezzlement of charitable donations, extortion of Los Angeles businesses, and exploitation of the unspoken “checking in” street code to extract money from visiting rappers. More gravely, federal authorities allege that Big U is responsible for the murder of aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams—a young artist who, in a tragic twist, once played high school football alongside Big U’s son, NFL linebacker Daiyan Henley. Further, it's reported that Big U helped coach Williams when he was in school.

“As the indictment alleges, Mr. Henley led a criminal enterprise whose conduct ranged from murder to sophisticated fraud that included stealing from taxpayers and a charity,” said United States Attorney Joseph McNally. “Eradicating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice's top priority. Today's charges against the leadership of this criminal outfit will make our neighborhoods in Los Angeles safer.”

What Happened To Rayshawn Williams?

Like thousands of other young men chasing a dream in Hip Hop, Rayshawn Williams had plans of becoming the next big rap superstar. With Big U’s deep connections in the industry, Williams appeared eager to take the next steps under U’s Uneek Music label. According to the Los Angeles Times, Uneek covered travel costs for the 21-year-old, flying him out to Las Vegas in 2021 to record new music. The label also reportedly paid for his Airbnb accommodations. The arrangement was that Williams would spend a week in the city, dedicating his time to the studio. However, as the week progressed, his absence became noticeable.

The L.A. Times further reported that after Williams missed another scheduled session on January 23, Big U and his associate Sylvester Robinson went to Las Vegas to confront him. A witness identified only as “C.A.” told police that Big U showed up at the Airbnb the next day. When asked why he hadn’t been to the studio, Williams reportedly told Henley he didn’t have a ride. The two later met at the studio where Williams did record music that night. According to the affidavit, they left separately—but what happened next has become central to the federal murder case.

An Alleged Diss Track & A Dead Body

Adding to the mystery is testimony from FBI Special Agent Andrew Roosa, who claimed that days before his death, Williams had recorded a diss track that directly referenced Big U. In the song, Williams allegedly took aim at his mentor’s reputation—and, chillingly, appeared to predict his own fate. He rapped about being shot in the face and referenced a .38 revolver with “no trace.” Federal authorities believe Big U heard the track while in the studio and allege that he is responsible for Williams’s murder.

What happened after that remains murky. Big U was reportedly seen returning to the recording studio hours later, allegedly soaked—either with water or sweat. By the next morning, Williams’ body was discovered in a ditch near a Nevada landfill. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the face. Authorities also allege that Big U tried to erase any potential evidence by removing studio equipment and surveillance footage. “I believe that R.W. wasting the time, thereby disparaging HENLEY’s name and the Big U Enterprise’s reputation, and potentially flouting that disrespect with the lyrics of the ‘diss’ song, led to a dispute,” Roosa stated.

Following Williams’ murder, the FBI reportedly launched a formal investigation into Big U and the Rollin’ 60s street gang. Henley has been affiliated with the L.A.-based crew for decades, and authorities allege he used his long-standing reputation to allegedly intimidate victims and consolidate power. When DNA was tested from evidence collected at the scene, results came back as “inconclusive”—but importantly, Big U was not excluded as a potential suspect.

In a statement released by the U.S. Justice Department, the accusation was laid out in blunt terms: “In January 2021, Henley murdered a victim—identified in the indictment as ‘R.W.’—an aspiring musician signed to Uneek Music, Henley’s music label. Henley shot and killed R.W., who had recorded a defamatory song about Henley. Henley then dragged the victim’s body off Interstate 15 in Las Vegas and left it in a ditch.”

An Explosive, Ongoing Case

After news of the colossal RICO case spread across the internet, Big U took to social media to issue a statement before surrendering to authorities. “This is probably gonna be my last video,” he said. “I’m going to turn myself in to see what’s going on. They talking about I’m a fugitive.” He also used the moment to suggest that industry figures Wack 100 and 600 were cooperating with law enforcement in an effort to bring him down. Wack 100 responded shortly after, publicly denying the allegations.

Yet, the murder of Rayshawn Williams is only one piece of the high-profile federal case against Big U. “Henley also committed other crimes, including fraudulently obtaining a COVID-19 business-relief loan for Uneek Music, which operated at a loss and was ineligible for such relief,” the Justice Department stated. “He used his anti-gang charity, Developing Options, as a front for fraudulent activities and to insulate other members of the Big U Enterprise from law enforcement suspicion.”

