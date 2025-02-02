Nipsey Hussle's Brother Blacc Sam Announces New Music & Documentary On The Way

Jun 7, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A demonstrator carrying a poster of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle and wearing an American flag walks in front of a crowd or protesters on Vine Street by thew historic Capitol Record Building in Hollywood. The death of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has spurred protests nationwide. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA Today via USA TODAY NETWORK
A lot of new Nipsey Hussle coming soon.

Blacc Sam, the older brother of the late Nipsey Hussle, has built on his brother’s legacy as an entrepreneur and head of The Marathon Company. In a rare conversation for The Hip Hop Museum, he opened up about the rise of The Marathon brand, his first time seeing the Hussle in the House video while incarcerated, unreleased Nipsey Hussle music, and upcoming initiatives for The Neighborhood Nip Foundation.

When asked about Nipsey’s unreleased music, Sam confirmed there’s a wealth of material. Full projects. Timeless songs. Features the public has never heard. The family, he emphasized, wanted to be intentional with how the music was released. Instead of rushing an album Nipsey never assembled himself, they’re focusing on a documentary soundtrack that will feature many of these tracks.

New Nipsey Hussle Coming Soon

The documentary, nearing completion, spans nine episodes and captures Nipsey’s journey from his early days to his rise as a visionary artist. According to Sam, the soundtrack will complement the film’s narrative, allowing fans to experience the evolution of his voice and artistry. Some recordings date back to his youth, while others showcase the maturity of his later years. Beyond the documentary, Sam hinted at another project—a collaboration between Nipsey and Bino. Though he remained vague on details, he acknowledged they’re working on the best way to release it.

In a dorm of 200 men, no one sat down. The energy was so intense that the riot team intervened, assuming a fight was about to break out. But it was nothing more than pure admiration. Nipsey, draped in a blue Crenshaw crewneck, had the entire unit captivated. Everyone in the video wore the same sweater, a symbol of their neighborhood and movement. That moment, Sam said, solidified the design as an icon of the culture. From music to fashion, Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues to inspire. Through careful stewardship, Blacc Sam ensures that legacy remains as powerful as ever.

