YG & Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" Remains A Major Anthem For A Lot Of Americans Today

The bold West Coast anthem spoke volumes in 2016 and will most likely do the same today.

Speakin' for some people that you prolly ain't know It's pressure built up and it's prolly gon' blow And if we say go then they're prolly gon' go You vote Trump then you're prolly on dope And if you like me then you prolly ain't know And if you been to jail you can prolly still vote

YG and Nipsey Hussle were pretty much the voices in that regard of the anti-Trump movement back then with their West Coast anthem, "FDT." Since last night, many have been running to social media already to tag YG asking for a part three or asking Amazon Alexa to play the track. The song released as a single back on March 30, 2016 and would eventually land on his excellent record from that same year, Still Brazy. "FDT" became an immediate target for the Secret Service for its blatant lyrical jabs at the now current POTUS, with certain lines getting cut. The music video was also a major story, as the video shoot was interrupted by local police. No arrests were made, but numerous citations were handed out. YG and Nip might have ruffled some feathers, but they gave a voice to those who didn't have enough standing.

It's another divisive day in America as Donald Trump just won the 2024 election overnight. The Republican representative won and in pretty convincing fashion, taking 277 of a possible 538 electoral votes. Kamala Harris made things interesting in the final stretch, ultimately finishing with 224 votes. Some are rejoicing and others are fearful for what the next four years will look like in the U.S. Overall, presidential elections are always going to lead to a lot of stress regardless of how qualified the candidates are or not in the eyes of the general population. That was definitely true in 2016 when Trump first got into office with many musicians (especially hip-hop artists) voicing the concerns for the country.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.