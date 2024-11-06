YG & Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" Remains A Major Anthem For A Lot Of Americans Today

It's another divisive day in America as Donald Trump just won the 2024 election overnight. The Republican representative won and in pretty convincing fashion, taking 277 of a possible 538 electoral votes. Kamala Harris made things interesting in the final stretch, ultimately finishing with 224 votes. Some are rejoicing and others are fearful for what the next four years will look like in the U.S. Overall, presidential elections are always going to lead to a lot of stress regardless of how qualified the candidates are or not in the eyes of the general population. That was definitely true in 2016 when Trump first got into office with many musicians (especially hip-hop artists) voicing the concerns for the country.
YG and Nipsey Hussle were pretty much the voices in that regard of the anti-Trump movement back then with their West Coast anthem, "FDT." Since last night, many have been running to social media already to tag YG asking for a part three or asking Amazon Alexa to play the track. The song released as a single back on March 30, 2016 and would eventually land on his excellent record from that same year, Still Brazy. "FDT" became an immediate target for the Secret Service for its blatant lyrical jabs at the now current POTUS, with certain lines getting cut. The music video was also a major story, as the video shoot was interrupted by local police. No arrests were made, but numerous citations were handed out. YG and Nip might have ruffled some feathers, but they gave a voice to those who didn't have enough standing.
"FDT" - YG & Nipsey Hussle
Quotable Lyrics:
Speakin' for some people that you prolly ain't know
It's pressure built up and it's prolly gon' blow
And if we say go then they're prolly gon' go
You vote Trump then you're prolly on dope
And if you like me then you prolly ain't know
And if you been to jail you can prolly still vote