Lil Yachty's Nike x Concrete Boys Varsity Jacket Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson
lil-yachtys-nike-x-concrete-boys-varsity-jacket-streetwear-news
Image via @lilnonsen5e
Lil Yachty was spotted wearing an exclusive Nike x Concrete Boys varsity jacket featuring brown leather sleeves and black wool body.

Lil Yachty was spotted wearing an exclusive Nike x Concrete Boys varsity jacket recently. The brown leather and black wool jacket features bold Concrete Boys branding throughout. Photos show multiple people rocking the same jacket suggesting a potential wider release.

This could mark another collaboration between Yachty's label and Nike soon. Lil Yachty has already dropped two successful Nike Air Force 1 collaborations previously. The first "Concrete Boys" Air Force 1 featured earth tones and premium materials.

His second collaboration brought crocodile-textured leather to the classic silhouette famously. Both releases sold out quickly and proved Yachty's design vision translates well. The varsity jacket continues the Concrete Boys aesthetic Yachty has built consistently.

Brown leather sleeves contrast beautifully against the black wool body throughout. Red striping appears along the bottom creating classic varsity jacket vibes perfectly. Large Concrete Boys logo graphics hit the back in oversized lettering boldly.

Nike apparel collaborations have become just as important as sneaker drops lately. Artists like Travis Scott and Drake have successful clothing lines with Nike.

Yachty expanding beyond just sneakers makes complete sense for his brand growth. The varsity jacket would fit perfectly with his existing Air Force 1 releases. Concrete Boys represents Yachty's record label and creative collective he founded.

Lil Yachty’s Nike x Concrete Boys Varsity Jacket

The Nike x Concrete Boys varsity jacket features brown leather sleeves and a black wool body. The classic varsity styling comes through with red striping along the bottom trim. Huge Concrete Boys logo graphics hit the back in bold lettering you can't miss.

Also the front shows smaller Nike and Concrete Boys branding near the chest area. Brown leather and black wool create that timeless varsity look everyone loves. Red accents pop against the darker tones giving it some nice color contrast.

The jacket fits right in with Yachty's previous Nike collabs in terms of vibe. Overall, multiple people wearing it suggests this might actually release to the public eventually.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
