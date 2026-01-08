News
Search input
varsity jacket
Streetwear
Lil Yachty's Nike x Concrete Boys Varsity Jacket Surfaces
Lil Yachty was spotted wearing an exclusive Nike x Concrete Boys varsity jacket featuring brown leather sleeves and black wool body.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 08, 2026