Exclusive Look At Unreleased Air Jordan 4 x KAWS "Olive" Sample

An extremely rare Air Jordan 4 x KAWS "Olive" sample has surfaced in exclusive images. The unreleased colorway sits displayed above the two officially released KAWS collaborations. The black and grey KAWS Air Jordan 4s both released to massive hype.

This olive version never made it to production or retail shelves anywhere. KAWS and Jordan Brand created two of the most coveted sneakers ever. The artist's signature "XX" stitching appears throughout both released pairs distinctively.

The deconstructed aesthetic brought high art to basketball sneaker design perfectly. These collaborations command thousands of dollars on the resale market still today. The olive sample showcases the same KAWS design language throughout the upper.

Olive green suede covers the entire shoe in premium material construction. Black accents hit the lace wings, midsole, and signature mesh panels. The tonal olive palette creates a military-inspired aesthetic that looks incredible honestly.

Could Jordan Brand surprise fans with an olive KAWS release someday soon? Probably not, but stranger things have happened in sneaker culture before definitely. Sample pairs like these rarely see the light of day ever. Most get destroyed or remain locked in Nike's archives forever secretly.

The existence of this sample proves KAWS and Jordan explored other colorways. Seeing what could have been always fascinates sneaker collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. The olive version would have sold out instantly just like the other pairs.

