Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" Gets New Detailed Images

New detailed images of the Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" have surfaced online. The highly anticipated colorway releases later this month to strong demand already. These high-quality photos provide the best look yet at the clean design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” will be released on January 17th, 2026.

Sneakerheads can now examine every detail before the official SNKRS release date. The "Flight Club" name references aviation heritage in its design inspiration throughout. White leather dominates the upper creating a clean premium base perfectly.

Black accents appear on the midsole, lace wings, and heel tab areas. Red hits provide pops of color against the neutral foundation beautifully. The Air Jordan 4 silhouette remains one of the most beloved models ever.

Tinker Hatfield's design from 1989 still looks incredible nearly four decades later. The visible Air unit and mesh panels define the classic aesthetic. This "Flight Club" colorway delivers a fresh take on timeless design elements.

Military-inspired details appear throughout the shoe in subtle ways consistently. The color palette evokes classic airline design from the golden age. White, black, and red create a sophisticated combination that works effortlessly. The execution feels both modern and nostalgic at the same time.

Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" Price

