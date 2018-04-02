flight club
- SneakersTory Lanez Drops $5K 'Sneaker Shopping' At Flight Club LATory Lanez talks sneaker culture in Toronto growing up, his love for the Air Jordan 6 & more during trip to Flight Club LA.ByKyle Rooney1213 Views
- SneakersDaBaby Talks Nipsey Hussle & LeBron James While "Sneaker Shopping:" WatchDaBaby copped some shoes for his baby.ByAlexander Cole10.8K Views
- SneakersOffset Casually Blows A Bag On "Sneaker Shopping"Offset is a Flight Club regular. ByNoah C7.7K Views
- SportsLeBron James Jr.'s AAU Team Lands Flight Club Sneaker, Apparel SponsorshipBlue Chips getting hooked up with Flight Club jerseys and exclusive sneakers.ByKyle Rooney1.8K Views
- SneakersGOAT Now Allowing Sneaker Re-Sellers To Drop Off At Flight ClubLife got a little easier for GOAT re-sellers in NYC and LA .ByKyle Rooney4.6K Views
- SneakersTracy Morgan Tells Hilarious Story Of The Time His Sneakers Were Stolen" I went back the next day like I was avenging my brother's death."ByKyle Rooney2.0K Views
- SneakersFlight Club New York Contest Will Give One Winner Every Air Max ModelEvery Air Max model from the past 32 years could be yours.ByAlexander Cole1.6K Views
- SneakersGuy Fieri Talks Steph Curry And Kevin Durant While Sneaker ShoppingFieri was taken to Flight Club instead of Flavortown.ByAlexander Cole1057 Views
- SneakersComedian Chris D'Elia Talks Yeezy Sizing, Favorite Jordans On 'Sneaker Shopping'Chris D'Elia explains his issue with Yeezys & more.ByKyle Rooney2.4K Views
- SneakersLil Pump Explains His Love For Jordan 11's On Complex's "Sneaker Shopping"Lil Pump went on a spending spree at Flight Club.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SneakersRare Air Jordan 4 "OVO" Sample Surfaces With $12,500 Price TagOVO "Paint Splatter" AJ4 sample now available via Flight Club.ByKyle Rooney11.0K Views
- SneakersStadium Goods Retail & Consignment Store Sells For $250 MillionFarFetch acquires Stadium Goods for $250M.ByKyle Rooney1.8K Views
- SneakersFlight Club Launches Miami Pop-Up Shop, Open Thru Mid-2019Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor & DaniLeigh help welcome Flight Club to Miami.ByKyle Rooney2.6K Views
- SneakersWWE's Nikki Bella Talks Nike Dunks, Favorite Air Jordans On "Sneaker Shopping"Nikki Bella talks all things sneakers and wrestling at Flight Club LA.ByKyle Rooney3.2K Views
- SneakersYBN Nahmir Trashes The Balenciaga Triple S On "Sneaker Shopping"YBN Nahmir talks Air Jordans, Balenciaga, Eazy-E & more.ByKyle Rooney3.6K Views
- SneakersLakeith Stanfield Talks $130,000 Yeezys During "Sneaker Shopping"See what Lakeith Stanfield copped during his visit to Flight Club NYC.ByKyle Rooney3.4K Views
- SneakersLil Yachty Explains Spending $1,000 On Fake Jordans During Tour Of Sneaker ClosetLil Yachty inspects his sneaker collection with magnifying precision.ByDevin Ch20.0K Views
- Sneakers"Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Goes "Sneaker Shopping" At Flight ClubSee what Will Byers copped during his visit to Flight Club.ByKyle Rooney2.2K Views