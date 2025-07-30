Jordan Brand Rewinds Clock With "Flight Club" Air Jordan 1 High

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Flight Club” is making a return in Summer 2026 with a nostalgic twist and a price tag of $185. This release nods to the original "Flight Club" loyalty program from the late ’80s and early ’90s, which gave Jordan fans exclusive access to content and gear before anyone else.

That spirit of exclusivity and connection is baked right into this pair. Featuring a muted color palette, the sneaker mixes denim and nubuck across the upper for a rugged but premium feel.

Reflective piping adds flash, while red branding on the tongue and Wings logo gives it a punch of color. A sail midsole adds a vintage vibe, and a gum rubber sole keeps it grounded, literally and stylistically. What makes this release different is the story behind it.

Flight Club wasn’t just about sneakers it was about the culture growing around MJ and the early days of Jumpman. This shoe taps into that legacy while looking ahead, blending retro storytelling with modern design cues.

The photos here give a clear look at both the details and materials, including the reflective trim that catches light in the dark. It's a fresh take on a classic silhouette built to resonate with old heads and new fans alike.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Flight Club”

Image via Sneaker Files

This Air Jordan 1 High OG features a black denim upper paired with nubuck overlays. Reflective 3M piping outlines the panels, toe box, and Swoosh, giving the shoe standout visibility.

University Red pops on the tongue branding and Wings logo. A sail tongue and matching midsole keep things vintage, while a gum rubber outsole anchors the look.

Inside, custom “Flight Club” graphics are stamped on the insole as a nod to the OG fan club. The blend of materials and retro details makes this one of the more unique AJ1 drops lined up for 2026.

