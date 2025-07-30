Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail" To Join The 2026 Rotation

BY Ben Atkinson 40 Views
air-jordan-1-low-og-sail-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Files
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail” brings understated heat with its clean leather upper and the usual timeless design.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail” is officially on deck for 2026. This clean, tonal colorway sticks to the basics, letting quality leather and iconic lines do all the work.

Following in the footsteps of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sail” that surfaced earlier, this Low version keeps the same minimal feel but with a more casual cut. It’s a fresh take on a model that’s seen it all, from skate parks to luxury collabs.

The Air Jordan 1 Low has always had range, balancing nostalgia with modern appeal. It stays close to the roots of Michael Jordan’s original signature shoe, but with just enough updates to feel current. The “Sail” colorway doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel.

Instead, it rides the wave of neutral-toned pairs that have become must-haves over the past few years. Further, early photos show a crisp white leather upper with subtle off-white accents, paired with a red Nike Air logo on the tongue.

It’s the kind of pair that looks good fresh out the box or a little beat up. With the return of the High and now the Low, Jordan Brand’s keeping things simple and that’s not a bad thing.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail”
air-jordan-1-low-og-sail-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Files

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail” keeps things understated. Also it features smooth leather in a monochromatic sail tone, running across the overlays, toe box, and Swoosh.

The laces and outsole stick with the same creamy vibe. A red Nike Air logo on the tongue adds the only pop of color. Further the Wings logo on the heel is kept tonal for a clean finish.

Perforations on the toe box, padded collars, and classic stitching all stay true to the OG look. It’s sleek, minimal, and quietly stylish. It's just what you’d expect from a summer-ready Jordan 1 Low.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail” will be released in summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

