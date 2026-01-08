Nike KD 6 "Aunt Pearl" Returning in 2026

The Nike KD 6 "Aunt Pearl" is officially returning in 2026. This marks one of the most meaningful sneaker releases of the year. The "Aunt Pearl" honors Kevin Durant's late aunt who passed from lung cancer.

Nike has released an "Aunt Pearl" colorway annually to support breast cancer awareness. The KD 6 "Aunt Pearl" originally dropped in 2014 to overwhelming positive reception. Its floral design and pink accents immediately resonated with sneaker collectors and advocates.

The shoe raised awareness and funds for cancer research through its release. This 2026 retro gives a new generation access to the meaningful design. Pink and floral patterns dominate the entire upper in beautiful feminine styling.

Light blue KD branding provides contrast against the pink and white base. The translucent pink outsole completes the cohesive cancer awareness aesthetic perfectly. Every detail serves the greater purpose of honoring Aunt Pearl's memory.

Kevin Durant has always been vocal about his aunt's impact on his life. She inspired him both on and off the basketball court throughout his childhood.

The "Aunt Pearl" series represents one of sneaker culture's most heartfelt tributes. Each release continues raising money and awareness for Kay Yow Cancer Foundation.

Nike KD 6 "Aunt Pearl" 2026

The Nike KD 6 "Aunt Pearl" features a stunning floral print covering the entire upper beautifully. Pink roses and green leaves create feminine artwork across white base material throughout.

Light blue appears on the KD logo branding and gradient fade along the midfoot. Pink rope laces thread through matching the floral theme perfectly for coordination. The signature KD 6 strap sits on the midfoot in blue with embossed branding.

Also a white midsole wraps around with visible pink Air Max cushioning in the heel. The translucent pink rubber outsole provides traction with the classic KD 6 pattern underneath.