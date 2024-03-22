Big U Sends A Cease & Desist To No Jumper Over Wack 100's Wild Nipsey Hussle Allegations

Earlier this year during an episode of the No Jumper Podcast a guest on the show made some wild allegations. Luce Cannon made some claims about the murder of Nipsey Hussle that got the attention of a lot of listeners. That's because he and Wack 100 tried to connect Big U to the murder and claimed that he had something to do with the orchestration of it. Obviously, that allegation made waves online and now U is responding with a cease & desist letter.

The letter he sent cites specific moments and even quotes comments from the podcast episode. In particular, they highlight one claim. Luce claims that he received a call from Big U claiming that Nipsey had been killed before it actually, happened. In fact, he even claims to have called Nipsey to confirm that he was still alive, only for him to be murdered 30 minutes later. "I probably could've stopped it" one particular comment highlighted in the letter reads. Check out the full letter asking all parties to cease their claims about Big U below.

Read More: Quando Rondo Sits Down With Big U, Talks King Von & Rough Upbringing

Big U's Cease & Desist Letter

In the comments of a post sharing the cease & desist letter, fans react to it. "I’ve never met a bunch Og grown adult men that keep bringing up a man that’s no longer with us. Nobody had thus energy when Nip was alive. I’m so sick and tired of people using Nip for click bait," one of the top comments on the post reads. "Gangsters sending cease and desist letters: The Rap Game is Over" another comment claims.

Wack 100 and Big U have quite a bit of history together. Despite their beefs in the past, Wack claimed he regretted the hostility and reached out an olive branch a few years ago. In response, U claimed that he didn't accept any apologies. What do you think of Big U sending a cease & desist letter to the No Jumper Podcast? Do you believe Luce Cannon's allegations about Nipsey's murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Big U "Disagrees" With Wack 100's Moves, Speaks About Not Being Able To Reach Out

[Via]