Bricc Baby & Others Reportedly Arrested In Gang Takedown As Authorities Search For Big U

BY Caroline Fisher 34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bricc Baby Reportedly Arrested Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Bricc Baby attends Normal Culture presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)
According to U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally, Bricc Baby and others were arrested in an attempt “to make our communities safer."

Today, it was reported that Bricc Baby was arrested in Los Angeles. According to No Jumper, the arrest was part of a Rollin' 60s gang takedown called "Operation Draw Down." Various other indivudals were also arrested, including Luce Cannon. Federal authorities are now looking for Big U. They accuse him of murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and fraud, per The Los Angeles Times.

Authorities compare his “Big U Enterprise” to a “mafia-like organization," alleging that it relies on his “stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals." They accuse him of shooting young rapper Rayshawn Williams in the face and leaving him in the Las Vegas desert. "We are here to announce federal charges against Eugene Henley Jr., a career criminal known as ‘Big U,’ who used his contacts and leadership role in the Crips criminal street gang, the entertainment industry and a youth charity to further his own criminal enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally said at a press conference today.

Read More: Bricc Baby Corroborates 50 Cent’s Allegation That Lil Meech Is A “Drug Addict”

Bricc Baby's Legal Issues

McNally added that the arrests are part of an attempt “to make our communities safer and rid our streets of these criminal street gangs, including ones operated by violent felons like Mr. Henley, who are posing as savvy businessmen and community leaders but in the end are violent criminals." At the time of writing, further details surrounding Bricc Baby's arrest have yet to be revealed. This isn't his first run-in with the law, however. He was also arrested in June of 2023. Charleston White later claimed that the rapper had a "$10,000 stack on his head," prompting him to call authorities and make a report.

He was also arrested back in 2017 for an alleged armed robbery. Bricc Baby led police on a short pursuit at the time before getting out of his car and running into an apartment building in Marina Del Rey. He surrendered after several hours.

Read More: Bricc Baby Claims Nipsey Hussle's Father Stopped Baby From Fighting With Nip's Brother Blacc Sam

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1154
Charleston White Refuses Fight Bricc Baby Pop Culture Charleston White Turns Down Bricc Baby Fight After Allegedly Snitching On Him 1.8K
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3 Music Bricc Baby Was "Sick" When He Learned His Friend, Eric Holder, Killed Nipsey Hussle 1.8K