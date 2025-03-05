Bricc Baby Corroborates 50 Cent’s Allegation That Lil Meech Is A “Drug Addict”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 4: lil Meech backstage during MoneyBagg Yo Larger Than Life Tour at State Farm Arena on August 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Bricc Baby recently shared an interesting theory about Big Meech's relationship with his son Lil Meech amid their feud with 50 Cent.

Recently, Lil Meech got dragged into his father Big Meech's feud with 50 Cent. Unsurprisingly, this means he's been on the receiving end of some of the mogul's infamous trolling. Last month, Fif even took to Instagram to accuse the BMF star of abusing drugs on set. He alleged that he sent the 24-year-old to rehab, speculating that his father wasn't comfortable with their close relationship.

"I thought about it," his post began. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns."

Big Meech & 50 Cent's Beef

According to Bricc Baby, there may allegedly be some truth to some of 50 Cent's allegations. During a recent interview with VladTV, he opened up about his own experiences with the actor, alleging that he knows he battles substance abuse issues. "[Lil Meech] is a drug addict," he alleged. "I've kicked it with Lil Meech."

Bricc Baby continued, claiming that Big Meech looks down upon drug users, and therefore sees his son in a negative light. "At the end of the day, I feel like Meech came home and felt like his son was a failure as far as what was going on," he explained. "You're broke after $5 million? And you've got a drug habit and a clothes habit but you don't got nothing saved up but you Big Meech's son?" Big Meech and 50 Cent's beef began after the former drug kingpin teamed up with Rick Ross for his Welcome Home concert last month, which was ultimately shut down. Fif saw this as a major betrayal and immediately began going after him online.

