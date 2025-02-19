50 Cent Reveals He Sent Lil Meech To Rehab For Alleged On-Set Drug Use

50 Cent claims he sent Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to rehab after he allegedly threw up on the set of BMF due to the use of whippets. The accusation comes as he's been feuding with Big Meech in recent weeks. He explained the situation in a post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

"I thought about it," 50 began. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns." Lil Meech has yet to respond to the post.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

50 Cent has been feuding with Big Meech over his decision to collaborate with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert after his prison release. 50 labeled him a "rat" for working with his rival on Instagram in response to the announcement. When Big Meech's son reached out to 50 through text messages, that didn't help the situation either. 50 ended up leaking screenshots of the exchange on social media. Captioning the pictures, he hinted at the end of his BMF series for Starz.