50 Cent Reveals He Sent Lil Meech To Rehab For Alleged On-Set Drug Use

BY Cole Blake 663 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz "BMF" Season 2
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Demetrius Flenory Jr. attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
50 Cent isn't letting up on Lil Meech.

50 Cent claims he sent Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to rehab after he allegedly threw up on the set of BMF due to the use of whippets. The accusation comes as he's been feuding with Big Meech in recent weeks. He explained the situation in a post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

"I thought about it," 50 began. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns." Lil Meech has yet to respond to the post.

Read More: 50 Cent Ridicules Diddy For Moving To Dismiss Allegedly “Racist” Criminal Charge

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

50 Cent has been feuding with Big Meech over his decision to collaborate with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert after his prison release. 50 labeled him a "rat" for working with his rival on Instagram in response to the announcement. When Big Meech's son reached out to 50 through text messages, that didn't help the situation either. 50 ended up leaking screenshots of the exchange on social media. Captioning the pictures, he hinted at the end of his BMF series for Starz.

As for how fans have been handling the beef, many are concerned about the future of BMF. Others have been laughing off 50's social media antics. "This man wake up to petty violence, goes to sleep with it too. Diabolical behaviour," one user commented on his latest post. Another added: "This ish deeper than we think…50 was there more as a dad for Lil Meech than Big Meech was."

Read More: Drake Likes AI-Generated Image Of Joe Budden In Underwear Shared By 50 Cent

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 4.2K
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024 Music 50 Cent Shares Heated Text Exchange With Lil Meech Amidst Big Meech Feud 23.3K
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere Music 50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech For Doing "Nothing" To Help His Son's Acting Career 5.1K
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri Music 50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech 9.5K