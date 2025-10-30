50 Cent Reminds Everyone He’s More Than Just A Troll

Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent never hesitates to clown his peers online, but according to him, that's far from all he has to offer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that BMF was officially canceled on Starz after four seasons. Of course, this prompted a reaction from 50 Cent, who took the opportunity to clown Lil Meech. He posted an AI-generated image of the young actor holding an "out of work" sign, throwing even more shade in his caption. "What next season little [ninja emoji]," he asked.

While this kind of behavior is certainly nothing new for Fif, he doesn't want to be reduced to his online antics. Yesterday, he shared a screenshot of a TMZ report about his Lil Meech mockery, pointing out the outlet's headline.

“The fact that TMZ is calling me a troll is very troubling to me,” the mogul declared. “I have worked tirelessly to build my brand and I’m now being reduced to nothing more than a troll.”

50 Cent & Lil Meech Beef

He went on to share another post about the cancellation of BMF. "I am deeply concerned by the widespread assumption that I had any involvement in the recent cancellation of BMF," it reads. "I intend to thoroughly investigate this matter to understand exactly how and why it occurred Thank you."

50 Cent's beef with Lil Meech began after his father, Big Meech, got out of prison. He recruited Rick Ross to perform at his welcome home concert, which Fif made clear he was not okay with. He proceeded to put both Big and Lil Meech on blast in a series of scathing social media posts.

Earlier this year, he even alleged that he sent Lil Meech to rehab after finding out he was high on set. "I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew," he alleged. "People don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns."

