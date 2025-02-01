LAZER DIM 700 Will Blow Out Your Eardrums With "Kill Bucker"

If you have been tapping into the underground trap scene, you almost certainly know of LAZER DIM 700. One of the subgenre's most aggressive and relentless voices right now, the 23-year-old has a true fire within him that's always a plus for any MC. Since 2021, he's only continued to raise his stock, with this last year being a particularly vital one for him. Before year's end, LAZER DIM 700 dropped off an 18-song solo effort in KEEPIN IT CLOUDY in addition to Injoy in March.

Additionally, he's been killing it in the features and singles departments, particularly with the former. He was getting looks from BabyTron, Slimesito, and Denzel Curry being the highlight among the rest. "STILL IN THE PAINT" was one of the biggest bangers of the year, and it helped DIM's exposure immensely. He delivered a solid verse, but for him, it was one of his cleanest and restrained performances. Usually, he's unhinged and rapping over much muddier and poorly mixed beats. It's how he grew his fan base and they have been clamoring for it. Well, he's going back to his roots this weekend with "Kill Bucker." The beat blitzes you right away and is extremely harsh as it sounds like it was made on an old iPhone. Moreover, his vocals are almost indiscernible. There's a good chance the mic was in his mouth during the recording. But fans are loving it, so see if you can get aboard below.