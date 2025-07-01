LAZER DIM 700 Rides Wave Of Hype And Drops "Sins Aloud"

LAZER DIM 700's rise has been a joy to watch and to see him get his flowers from "XXL" was great to see. Now, he's capitalizing with this LP.

His youthful energy is all over the project and so is his limited experience. It's not a bad thing per se, especially since he's still got so much room to grow. His mic presence can be a little too faint at times. With that being the case on an 18-song set with no features, the momentum can tend to get lost.

LAZER DIM 700's off-beat flows and unique take on the Atlanta sound have made him an intriguing voice in the South. As such the hip-hop community has been co-signing him steadily. Veterans like Denzel Curry , Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd , Wiz Khalifa , Cole Bennett, and more all see what he's capable of. So does XXL because he was just named to the 2025 Freshman Class.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.