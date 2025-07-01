LAZER DIM 700 Rides Wave Of Hype And Drops "Sins Aloud"

LAZER DIM 700's off-beat flows and unique take on the Atlanta sound have made him an intriguing voice in the South. As such the hip-hop community has been co-signing him steadily. Veterans like Denzel Curry, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Wiz Khalifa, Cole Bennett, and more all see what he's capable of. So does XXL because he was just named to the 2025 Freshman Class.
He's joining fellow classmates Loe Shimmy, BabyChiefDoIt, and ian in celebrating this accomplishment by dropping new music. LAZER DIM 700 is the only one to drop a project as today, he's left off Sins Aloud. A clever play on words, the young rapper is showing that it's okay to be up to some nonsense and talk about it.
His youthful energy is all over the project and so is his limited experience. It's not a bad thing per se, especially since he's still got so much room to grow. His mic presence can be a little too faint at times. With that being the case on an 18-song set with no features, the momentum can tend to get lost.
But LAZER DIM does have a nice ear for beats. Not too many sound all that alike, which is of course a plus.
Leading up to the release of Sins Aloud, the Georgia native put out a pack of three singles on May 16 before sharing another four over a two-week period last month. Check it out with the streaming links below.
Read More: Pusha T & Travis Scott Beef, Unpacked
LAZER DIM 700 Sins Aloud
Sins Aloud Tracklist:
- Feel Like 2016
- Sins
- Wigary
- Ja Morant
- Kill Switch
- Dripp
- Washed Up Ahh Boy
- Bullsh*t
- Ghost
- Fukk Goin On
- 1 Line
- Take His Lid Off
- Ella Vayter
- Mesmerized
- Opps N Kamole
- Greenbox
- Upfye
- Rapido