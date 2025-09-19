LAZER DIM 700 Presents Some Intriguing Ideas On "GANGWAY"

LAZER DIM 700 presents some real talent, but the XXL Freshman inductee for 2025 still needs to put it all together. The Georgia product flashes that potential on his latest project GANGWAY, his second one of 2025. To us, this one possesses more intriguing ideas than Sins Aloud, even if some of it just sounds like Playboi Carti and Ken Carson throwaways.
Some of that comes from his husky and mumbled delivery, but also the distorted, 808-heavy production across it. This 13-song crop was produced by a collection of F1LTHY, Lukrative, and more, with the former two being close collaborators of those Opium rappers.
Overall, this album just goes to show how influential Playboi is. Not every one of his indirect proteges are going to succeed, but we have faith in LAZER DIM. We can see why some of the reviews from the community have not been all that glowing though, as tracks like the aptly titled "Fart 808" are a bit too unpolished.
But even in the more challenging moments like this one have their redeeming qualities like the flow he's working with on this song. The following song, "boxhed" features one of our favorite beats, blending Carti and older Uzi but making it more lo-fi in a good way.
Again, it's a mixed bag, but LAZER DIM is just getting started. As he homes in a more distinct sound, we feel he's going to live up to that ceremonious nod he received from XXL. Spin GANGWAY below.
LAZER DIM 700 GANGWAY
GANGWAY Tracklist:
- Pro mag
- Maniac
- Fart 808
- boxhed
- MIDDLE OF CAR
- Demonz
- Shoutout dat boy
- MAYHEM
- 1030
- Protect da brand
- Pints
- OXY
- 556 with 7fearsea