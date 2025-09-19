LAZER DIM 700 Presents Some Intriguing Ideas On "GANGWAY"

One of Atlanta's brightest young stars LAZER DIM 700 is showing some more signs of growth, but the edges still need to be smoothed out.

Overall, this album just goes to show how influential Playboi is. Not every one of his indirect proteges are going to succeed, but we have faith in LAZER DIM. We can see why some of the reviews from the community have not been all that glowing though, as tracks like the aptly titled "Fart 808" are a bit too unpolished.

LAZER DIM 700 presents some real talent, but the XXL Freshman inductee for 2025 still needs to put it all together. The Georgia product flashes that potential on his latest project GANGWAY, his second one of 2025. To us, this one possesses more intriguing ideas than Sins Aloud, even if some of it just sounds like Playboi Carti and Ken Carson throwaways.

