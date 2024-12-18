Lazer Dim 700 Is "Keepin It Cloudy" On His Newest Album

One of Georgia's freshest faces continues to inch closer to star status.

As it stands, his appearance on Denzel Curry 's "STILL IN THE PAINT" single is probably his most notable. But he's also got work with BabyTron, Trippie Redd, and VonOff1700 , rounding things out nicely. If you have not heard any of his material yet, then we highly suggest you spin some music he just released today. It's a brand-new studio album called KEEPIN IT CLOUDY and it's got 18 cuts and no features. That's been a trend so far for him, as none of his projects contain any guests. He wants to get big on his own, which is a highly commendable thing to chase. He's certainly on his way to becoming a face of Georgia hip-hop thanks to a pretty unique sound that melds the sounds of Carti and the underground all in one. Check out the new project below with the DSP links.

You all know about the current leaders of the Georgia rap scene. Young Thug , Future , Quavo , Offset, Playboi Carti , and etc. But there are some newcomers looking to make a name for themselves as we speak. Some of them are making serious strides to becoming the next stars of the Southern hip-hop region, with LAZER DIM 700 being one. Hailing from the city of Cordele, he's been rapping professionally for about three years. Over the last year or so, he's really been coming on, and 2024 has seemingly been his banner year so far. He's mostly been making some noise thanks to his features.

