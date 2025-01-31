Coco Jones Brings Leon Thomas On For The Remix Of Her Maddening & Complicated Love Story That Is "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Jones and Thomas sound glorious together.

I know for the last few months You've been hearing about me too much We done had our fair share of ups and downs But every couple goes through stuff Girl, you can't fix that with some new love Bet you never let me see homeboy around

The rollout got underway in the middle of 2024 with "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," which has a swanky 1960s vibe. Or, in her words via Rated R&B, "I think the music inspired the song concept because I feel like with the sample, it feels like this orchestra and like a mystery. [It’s] like this mission is happening like 007 or something. Speaking of the sample, it's Lenny Williams' "'Cause I Love You." The infuriating but addicting relationship cut is currently up for two awards at this year's GRAMMYs and its very deserving of the nods. However, adding Thomas on this remix is also a great idea that makes it even better due to the relationship dynamic she presents on the original version. Thomas plays the pesky ex who she can't seem to get away from and does so perfectly, especially when they harmonize toward the backend.

Two former kid's channel stars are reconnecting this weekend and its Coco Jones and Leon Thomas. The former made her mark on Disney Channel through her role in the original film Let It Shine. As for the latter, he became a name through his contributions as Andre Harris on the Nickelodeon series Victorious. Ironically, both projects had strong musical elements to them and now here they are killing it in the R&B/soul space. Each artist has their fair share of hits and standout projects under the belts already. However, Coco is looking to more firmly establish herself later this year with her debut album.

